The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust has announced an extraordinary job opportunity for adventurous individuals willing to spend five months living with penguins and handling mail.

The job, based at the historic British base on Goudier Island, known as Port Lockroy, requires candidates to assist with the post office operations, including sorting through approximately 80,000 letters and postcards each season. Some of your other responsibilities will include maintaining buildings and counting the gentoo penguins residing on the island… dream job right there.

While the role offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience in a breathtaking landscape, potential applicants should be prepared for the challenges of remote living. Limited phone and internet connectivity, as well as basic amenities like running water, may pose difficulties. However, for those with the right skills and mindset, it’s a chance to immerse themselves in a unique environment and enjoy the company of penguins as neighbours.

If you just realised your purpose in life is to smell penguin poop and sort through mail in an extremely remote location then head here!