A revival of the iconic ’90s series Baywatch is in development, featuring a fresh batch of lifeguards donning the famous red swimsuits. The original show was a global phenomenon, captivating audiences for 11 seasons and amassing over one billion weekly viewers worldwide at its peak.

The synopsis for the reboot promises a return to daring ocean rescues, sun-kissed beaches, and the iconic red bathing suits, as a new generation of Baywatch lifeguards navigate complex personal lives. The series will explore the theme of found family alongside thrilling action sequences.

Baywatch spawned various spinoffs, including Baywatch Nights (1995-1997) and Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding (2003). While details about the cast remain undisclosed, Pamela Anderson has reportedly expressed disinterest in reprising her role as CJ Parker, according to TMZ sources. However, former Baywatch stars Nicole Eggert and Brande Roderick have shown enthusiasm for a potential return to the beach.