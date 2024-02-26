Exciting news for Virgin River fans! Netflix has announced a double dose of excitement, revealing plans for a prequel to expand the franchise alongside the long-awaited production kickoff for the sixth season in Vancouver, Canada. The upcoming season not only promises to address the aftermath of the Season 5 finale but also lays the groundwork for the prequel.

While viewers have been captivated by Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) romance, recent developments in the Season 5 Christmas special unveiled a new storyline involving Mel’s late mother and her biological father, Everett. The prequel will delve into the love story of Sarah and Everett, intertwining with flashbacks featured in Virgin River Season 6.

The cliffhanger ending of Season 5 Part 1 finale revealed Everett’s identity as Mel’s biological father through love letters discovered by Joey. The Christmas special introduced present-day Everett, portrayed by John Allen Nelson, setting the stage for the upcoming season’s flashback sequences.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is spearheading the prequel’s development, with casting underway for young Sarah and Everett. Initially featured as guest roles in the sixth season, these characters may potentially lead the spin-off, following the successful model of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte prequel. With a dedicated fan base eager for more from the Virgin River universe, the prequel holds promising potential for Netflix.