Inspired by creator Sarah Bassioni’s real-life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system, the six-part crime drama stars Akshay Khanna and Zoë Boe, with Simone Kessell and Erik Thomson.

Filmed in Western Sydney’s Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, Critical Incident is an authentic portrayal of life in the Western suburbs of Sydney.

While on patrol for a teenage suspect, Senior Constable Zilficar ‘Zil’ Ahmed (Khanna) pursues Dalia (Boe), and in the chaos and confusion of the pursuit, a bystander is critically injured. Zil’s world comes crashing down when he discovers Dalia was in fact not the perpetrator.

The immense guilt over the bystander’s injuries, coupled with the pressure of the critical incident investigation and the public scrutiny, creates an unbearable burden for Zil. Encouraged by his brothers in blue, Zil becomes obsessed with pinning something on Dalia.

Watch the trailer now:

Critical Incident is now streaming only on Stan.