Fans of the beloved mockumentary series “The Office” have reason to celebrate, as a new Australian adaptation is set to premiere soon. This version promises to capture the same humour and workplace dynamics that made the original series a hit while adding a unique Australian flair.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the daily lives of office workers navigating the challenges of their jobs and relationships, featuring a cast that blends familiar faces with fresh talent.

The Aussie version comes with a different twist. For the first time in The Office history, the boss is a female named Hannah Howard, played by Felicity Ward.

Hannah Howard takes on the role of managing director at Flinley Craddick in Sydney. She embodies a mix of Michael Scott’s endearing awkwardness and charm, with her own unique Aussie twist.

Joining her in the cast are Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle, who plays as the receptionist, front desk executive, and productivity manager. Steen Raskopoulos plays Nick Fletcher, a sales representative, while Shari Sebbens takes on the role of Greta King, another sales rep. Additionally, Josh Thomson plays Martin Katavake, the head of human resources.

They just dropped a trailer and we’re loving it already!

