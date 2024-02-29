A modern retelling of the beloved ’90s classic “Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead” is set to hit theatres this year, bringing a fresh twist to the nostalgic tale.

Leading the ensemble cast are Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie, and June Squibb, alongside Jermaine Fowler, Ms Pat, Gus Kenworthy, and talented newcomers Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, and Tyriq Withers.

In this updated version, 17-year-old Tanya (portrayed by Jones) finds her summer plans derailed when her mom (played by Ms Pat) unexpectedly heads to a wellness retreat, leaving Tanya in charge of her siblings. When their elderly babysitter (Squibb) passes away, Tanya seizes the opportunity to take on a job working for the ambitious Rose (Richie). Balancing work, family responsibilities, and a complicated romance, Tanya navigates the challenges of adulthood, sacrificing her last taste of freedom before college.

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus from a script by “Ted Lasso” writer Chuch Hayward, the film promises a fresh perspective on the original story. Set to debut exclusively in cinemas on April 12, the reboot was produced in collaboration with BET+ and will later be available on the streaming platform.

Executive-produced by Tyra Banks through SMiZE Productions, the remake brings a blend of nostalgia and contemporary storytelling to audiences. With a teaser already generating excitement, fans can anticipate a modern take on a cult classic.