It was announced that there are separate films in the works that will be about each member of The Beatles.

The internet was quick to jump on to who they think should be cast, and it’s hilarious!

Australia’s heartthrob Jacob Elordi came up for one twitter user to be cast as Paul McCartney… only the slight drawback is that Elordi is 6 ft 4!

We know the films will have to delve into all corners of The Beatles’ lives but I think the fans are most excited to see how they will depict Ringo’s life and how non-serious things seemed for him (the continued acid use may have something to do with it).

Everyone else’s movie: Bad marriages, drug addiction, weight of the world on their shoulders

Ringo’s movie:

