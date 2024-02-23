It was announced that there are separate films in the works that will be about each member of The Beatles.

The internet was quick to jump on to who they think should be cast, and it’s hilarious!

Australia’s heartthrob Jacob Elordi came up for one twitter user to be cast as Paul McCartney… only the slight drawback is that Elordi is 6 ft 4!

Imagine a beatles movie where theyre all normal size except Paul is inexplicably 7 feet tall https://t.co/vMf0K70HDg — eepy joe (@sevignat0r) February 21, 2024

george harrison movie better include this pic.twitter.com/eAn5BLcH9c — lily ! (@tomorrowandme) February 21, 2024

We know the films will have to delve into all corners of The Beatles’ lives but I think the fans are most excited to see how they will depict Ringo’s life and how non-serious things seemed for him (the continued acid use may have something to do with it).

its gonna be 3 drugged out depression films and then the ringo one is gonna be this for 3 hours https://t.co/CZGOchHgew pic.twitter.com/BmpeDmF0Xy — im alex (@snockhit) February 20, 2024

Can’t wait for the Ringo biopic when it covers his movie career, specifically the 1968 movie CANDY https://t.co/kZlHM36BzN pic.twitter.com/LurXQACGyZ — Ryan (@ryeguy427) February 20, 2024

Everyone else’s movie: Bad marriages, drug addiction, weight of the world on their shoulders

Ringo’s movie:

John Lennon movie: I hate my FUCKING wife Ringo Starr movie: https://t.co/rJ4krLVQG9 pic.twitter.com/UVbyYAAfQq — Ludi (@LudiColorado) February 20, 2024

