Michael J. Fox, renowned for his role in “Back To The Future” and bravely battling Parkinson’s disease, surprised audiences at the Baftas by presenting the best film award.

Appearing onstage in a wheelchair, the 62-year-old actor, determined as ever, rose to stand at the podium to announce Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” as the winner.

The heartfelt moment garnered a standing ovation, moving many viewers to tears as they witnessed Fox’s resilience.

Diagnosed in the 1990s, Fox’s public appearances are rare, making this occasion even more poignant.

While Davis Guggenheim’s documentary, “Still: A Michael J Fox Movie,” was nominated, it lost to “20 Days In Mariupol.”

Introduced as a “true legend of cinema” by Bafta host David Tennant, Fox highlighted the transformative power of cinema, describing it as “magic” capable of changing lives.

Reflecting on the nominated films, Fox emphasised their ability to unite people from all walks of life, highlighting the profound impact movies can have on individuals, from altering perspectives to inspiring profound life changes.

In his closing remarks, Fox eloquently summarised the essence of cinema, asserting its ability to not only entertain but to uplift and transform, encapsulating the sentiment that “movies are magic.”

Michael J Fox presenting at the BAFTA’s. The world really needs more disabled people represented in prominent positions, and Fox does a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/qMC7CHbudR — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 18, 2024