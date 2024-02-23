The much-anticipated debut trailer for the Borderlands movie has finally arrived. Featuring an ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Florian Munteanu as Krieg, the trailer showcases their charismatic performances and action-packed sequences.

The trailer introduces Edgar Ramírez as Deukalian Atlas, the founder and CEO of the Atlas Corporation. Additionally, viewers get their first taste of Jack Black’s portrayal of Claptrap, characterized by his distinctive digitized voice.

Directed by Eli Roth, the Borderlands movie is an adaptation of the popular video game series developed by Gearbox. In the trailer, the group embarks on a thrilling adventure, battling alien monsters and notorious bandits while on a mission to locate and safeguard a missing girl. Amidst the chaos, Claptrap manages to steal a moment for an unexpected toilet break, much to the amusement of the rest of the team.