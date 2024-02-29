Jonesy & Amanda’s good friend Barry Du Bois joined them for a very special event.

As an Ambassador for the Leukaemia Foundation, Barry made the decision to shave his head to raise an incredible $10,000 in support of the Australian blood cancer community, of which he’s a part of while surviving and thriving with Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer.

March 1st marks the beginning of both World’s Greatest Shave month and Myeloma Month, so who better to perform the shave than Jonesy & Amanda?

Hear what happened above!

Click here to learn more or donate.

Advertisement

Advertisement