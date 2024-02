Have you heard of a ‘scrap butty’?

Scraps or batter bits are pieces of deep-fried batter left over in the fryer as a by-product of frying food, and are served as an accompaniment to chips in a sandwich.

We managed to grab some from our local fish and chip store to try.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘Scrap Butty’:

Followthe podcast on