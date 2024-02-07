Shots, shots, shots!
These shots have been described as a “guaranteed crowd-pleaser” but you know what, we’ll be the judge of that.
Here we go…
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Spicy Bloody Mary Pickle Shots:
Recipe
- Mix 2 cups of tomato juice, 1/2 cup of vodka, squeeze of lemon juice, dash of Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce, and a teaspoon of horseradish into a jug.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper on top.
- Cut pickles in half.
- Hollow each half with a knife.
- Cut a little off the bottom of each half (so they can stand).
- Rim pickle in chilli lime seasoning (turn upside and dip in seasoning bowl).
- Pour Bloody Mary mix in pickles.
- Serve and enjoy!