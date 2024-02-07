Shots, shots, shots!

These shots have been described as a “guaranteed crowd-pleaser” but you know what, we’ll be the judge of that.

Here we go…

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Spicy Bloody Mary Pickle Shots:

Followthe podcast on

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mix 2 cups of tomato juice, 1/2 cup of vodka, squeeze of lemon juice, dash of Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce, and a teaspoon of horseradish into a jug. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top. Cut pickles in half. Hollow each half with a knife. Cut a little off the bottom of each half (so they can stand). Rim pickle in chilli lime seasoning (turn upside and dip in seasoning bowl). Pour Bloody Mary mix in pickles. Serve and enjoy!