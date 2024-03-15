Not satisfied with simply celebrating their 40th anniversary, Bon Jovi have announced their 16th album FOREVER, kicking it off with their new single, ‘Legendary’:

“This record is a return to joy,” Jon said in a statement.

“From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

FOREVER is set for a June 7th release.

Adding to the new releases is also the band’s four-part docu-series, marking the band’s first with full cooperation from all past and present members of Bon Jovi – something no Bon Jovi fan would want to miss. Check out the trailer here:

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere at SXSW on March 14th before its Australian debut on Disney+ from April 26.