There’s no definitely maybe about it — Oasis is officially coming back!

Just a day after teasing a cryptic announcement, Oasis confirmed on social media overnight that the the legendary Britpop group will be ‘Live ’25’, reuniting for a tour around the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2025 for the first leg of its world tour and its “exclusive European appearances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

The band also shared a trailer for the tour on Instagram confirming “this is it, this is happening” and listing out the confirmed tour dates for shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in July and August 2025 alongside a throwback video of brothers and bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher talking about performing with each other paired with highlights from past performances.

The post also directed fans to the band’s tour website, which confirmed “feverish speculation” that it has plans to bring Oasis Live ’25 “to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” but specifics, such as Australia, aren’t mentioned.

But we are a continent, so…

The band also commented, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis said in a statement that the time for a reunion was right, per CNN: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion — just the gradual realisation that the time is right.”

According to Pitchfork, this will be the first concerts with the Gallagher brothers since the band’s split in 2009 and years of feuding between the pair, who have previously shut down chances of a reunion before changing course and hinting to “never say never.”