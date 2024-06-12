With phenomenal demand for Cold Chisel’s 50th-anniversary tour, the band has added six more dates to Australia!

After shows almost immediately sold out upon release, the band’s tour will now include 23 shows across the country.

Vocalist Jimmy Barnes commented; “We were completely blown away by the response last week, the demand for tickets was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Guitarist Ian Moss added, “The reaction of our fans has really fired us up – we can’t wait to play for everyone.”

Pre-sale tickets will be sold exclusively to members of the Cold Chisel, Face to Face touring, and ticketing companies mailing lists from Monday, 17 June, at 1 pm AEST. Final tickets will be released to the general public on Tuesday, 18 June, at 1 pm AEST through the Cold Chisel website.

