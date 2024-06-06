The first season of the Netflix series ‘Monster’ captivated audiences worldwide by delving into the chilling life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (portrayed by Evan Peters), who terrorised the American Midwest from 1978 to 1991.

This gripping portrayal quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time, amassing a staggering one billion viewing hours within its first 60 days.

Following the success, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are turning the series into an anthology, which will shift the spotlight to yet another high-profile case that shook the US in the 1990s.

Fans expecting the story of one brutal serial killer are in for a treat—this time, they get two.

The eagerly awaited second season, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, will unravel the chilling saga of the Menendez brothers.

Infamously known for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise Menéndez, the series will delve into the murder which gripped the nation.

The brothers claimed years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse as their motive, while the prosecution argued it was all for the family fortune.

Ultimately, both were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Filming for Monster Season 2 took place today at Santa Monica Beach, capturing a volleyball scene. The upcoming Netflix series, releasing in late 2024, will explore the Menendez brothers’ murder case, their trial, and its controversies. pic.twitter.com/hr9VEcOeum — Santa Monica Closeup (@smcloseup) May 29, 2024

The star-studded cast includes Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the ill-fated parents, alongside newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Joining them are Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman, and Dallas Roberts, among others.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres on Netflix later in 2024.