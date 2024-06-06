Kate Middleton might not return to the royal role she once held before her cancer diagnosis.

A source close to the royal family recently told US Weekly that the Princess of Wales is currently on the road to recovery as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatments, but the role she once possessed aside Prince William may never be the same again. The insider revealed that the royal’s team is currently “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” and that “she may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Despite her forthcoming royal duties being up in the air, one thing in Middleton’s life has remained consistent: time with her children. Another source unveiled that the royal mother-of-three is “feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” specifically noting that she’s been an active parent to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, in spite of the battle she continues to fight.

Aside from being near her children, Middleton is not permitted to attend public events as, due to the current state of her health, she is more likely to get sick.

“Kate’s recovery is going well,” added yet another source. “She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.” Prince William also confirmed news of his wife’s optimistic recovery outlook during a meeting with St. Mary’s Community Hospital staff in the Isles of Scilly as part of his latest royal duty, assuring that the Princess of Wales was “doing well.”

An exact date of which Middleton will return to public events, and what her role will look like following cancer treatment has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, the Princess of Wales will continue to heal in private and wait for the “green light” from medical professionals.

This story originally appeared on iHeart.com and was reproduced with permission.