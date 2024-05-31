The 1980s teen movie scene was a cultural phenomenon.

Films like ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ captured the angst and desires of a generation. But for the young actors thrust into the spotlight, the experience wasn’t always what it seemed.

Andrew McCarthy, a star of those very films, is revisiting that era in a new doco, BRATS.

It’s not just a nostalgia trip, though. McCarthy reunites with his fellow actors – some friends, some former rivals – for the first time in decades. Their candid conversations delve into the reality of being labelled the ‘Brat Pack.’

David Blum, the writer who coined the term in a 1985 New York Magazine article, also participates, offering a fresh perspective on the name’s impact. BRATS explores how these films resonated with audiences, but also how the ‘Brat Pack’ label unexpectedly shaped the actors’ careers for years to come.

McCarthy, drawing from his memoir ‘Brat: An ’80s Story,”‘ goes beyond the glossy teen movie image. This documentary promises a deeper look at a defining era in Hollywood, one that continues to influence popular culture today.

Following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, BRATS is will premiere in the US on June 13 before rolling out internationally, including Australia (likely on Disney+).