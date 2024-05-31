Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda recently shared their thoughts on Jennifer Aniston producing a 9 to 5 remake.

The pair spoke with Entertainment Tonight earlier in the week about the upcoming remake of the iconic 1980 film currently in development by Aniston, her production company Echo Films, and script writer Diablo Cody.

“Good luck to them. It’s fun. I wish them a lot of luck. They’re very talented,” Fonda said.

Tomlin also expressed her excitement and wished the project success.

“Oh, I’m very excited. I’m pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition.”

In the original film, Fonda, Tomlin, and Dolly Parton (who created her timeless hit ‘9 to 5’ specifically for the film) team up to get rid of their sexist boss that continues to cause them grief at the office.

A trailer and possible release date for the reimagined 9 to 5 film has yet to be revealed, so here’s the original: