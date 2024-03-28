Hot off the heels of winning ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role’ for her performance in ‘Poor Things’, Emma Stone has teamed up with Yorgos Lanthimos (who directed ‘Poor Things’) again for what looks like another incredible film.

The trailer is visually stunning, as you can imagine with Yorgos at the helm, but gives very little away of the story. The blurp provided with the teaser is “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

‘Kinds Of Kindness’ stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe. Although we know quite little about the film people are already very excited, with someone on YouTube going as far to say this “might be Yorgos’ Pulp Fiction’. It definitely has that look and feel. Check out the trailer below!