The first trailer for Amy Winehouse’s new biopic film has just dropped, which is set to give viewers a deeper glimpse into the late singer’s tumultuous life.

Directed by Fifty Shades of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson, “Back to Black” delves into the singer’s intense rise to fame before her tragic death in July 2011.

English actress Marisa Abela transforms into the role of Amy, recreating her signature look with the iconic beehive, piercings and heavy winged eyeliner.

Told from Winehouse’s perspective, the biopic will showcase Amy at the peak of her career as well as her struggles with addiction and her relationship with her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O’Connell.

Receiving support from the Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, the film is said to focus on her “extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did”.

The film is set to be released in the UK on the 12th of April 2024 and worldwide from May 10th.

