Selena Gomez has been confirmed to portray music legend Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

The film is currently in pre-production and is being produced by key figures including Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, the producer of the 2019 documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” which traced the artist’s nearly five-decade career in music.

Alongside her success as a singer, Gomez is also known for her work on “Only Murders in the Building,” where she serves as an executive producer and stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, has received two Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

Linda Ronstadt, a recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy. In 2011, she announced her retirement, citing progressive supranuclear palsy as the reason, originally misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s.

No other casting details have been announced as yet.