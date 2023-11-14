Hold onto your lasagna, folks, because everyone’s favourite Monday-detesting feline, Garfield, is gearing up for a paw-some outdoor escapade! Voiced by Chris Pratt, Garfield is set to embark on a wild adventure after an unexpected rendezvous with his long-lost, street-savvy dad, Vic, voiced by none other than the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

Picture this: the lasagna aficionado, Garfield, and his loyal canine sidekick, Odie, find themselves catapulted from their cushy indoor haven into a sidesplitting, high-stakes heist led by the scruffy Vic. Get ready for laughs, larceny, and a whole lot of lasagna as this dynamic trio navigates the great outdoors in pursuit of, well, who knows what kind of mischief?

The star-studded cast includes; Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang!

Directed by the brilliant Mark Dindal, mark your calendars for May 30, 2024, as cinemas will be buzzing with laughter as Garfield and his newfound family redefine the meaning of adventure.