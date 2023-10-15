Legendary British actor Michael Caine has officially announced his retirement from acting at age 90.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” the iconic actor, Sir Michael Caine, declared to the BBC.

After a career spanning seven decades and more than 160 films, Caine has decided to step away from the spotlight.

Highlights include his double act with Sean Connery in The Man Who Would Be King, to absolutely nailing it as Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol, as well as co-starring in modern classics The Prestige and Interstellar.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Caine pondered: “I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews … What am I going to do that will beat this?”

His final film, The Great Escaper, which sees him playing a real-life World War II veteran, is in cinemas now.

