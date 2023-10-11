It is no secret that we are dog lovers, and there is nothing we support more than raising awareness around adopting a pet!

Well, this Friday, the Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP) is heading to Wentworth Park for the million-dollar chase to spread awareness for Greyhound adoptions.

Shannon Noll, an ambassador for the program and performer on the night, joined Jonesy & Amanda for a chat.

Both Bickie and Jagger also dropped by the studio, and are both available for adoption.

Hear the full chat, above.

Advertisement