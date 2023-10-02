For the first time EVER, Jonesy & Amanda are bringing their show to the stage, for a one night only event!

For 18 years, Jonesy & Amanda have been sharing their lives with us all each morning on their award-winning Breakfast show.

Tyrepower Presents An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda, An iHeartLIVE Event is your chance to get up close and personal with Jonesy & Amanda, bringing you all of the show favourites live.

Thursday 23rd November at Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ.

You can get your tickets from 10am Friday 6th October through Ticketek, or stay listening to WSFM for your chance to win your way in!