Remember when Ryan Gosling was spotted on the streets of Sydney?

Here is Ryan Gosling waving at me* *and 15 other people but that’s unimportant #thefallguy #sydney pic.twitter.com/HfHTi02FOU — Dr. Erica Brozovsky (@EricaBrozovsky) January 21, 2023

Fun to see behind the scenes on Sydney Harbour Bridge and then this ‘first look’ image of Ryan Gosling from ‘The Fall Guy’ (from Vanity Fair). pic.twitter.com/1qey6lPkJx — befores & afters magazine (@beforesmag) November 2, 2023

Fasten your seatbelts, because we’ve finally got a trailer for the film “The Fall Guy.” This action-packed flick is all about stunts, stars, and non-stop fun.

Gosling plays Colt, a gutsy stuntman on a mission to find a missing movie star he used to double for. Emily Blunt joins in as his ex, Jody, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the elusive star. With this trio, sparks are flying, and action is guaranteed.

But that’s not all – Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Teresa Palmer also jump on board to make it a star-studded affair.

If you’re a fan of the ’80s TV series, this one’s a trip down memory lane with Gosling stepping into Colt’s shoes, and Blunt capturing the essence of Jody. And the cherry on top? The original Colt, Lee Majors, makes a special appearance.

Under the direction of action maestro David Leitch, get ready for heart-pounding chases and jaw-dropping stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seat.



Producer Kelly McCormick called it a love letter to the industry and a thrill ride for the audience.

So, mark March 1, 2024, on your calendar, because “The Fall Guy” is the high-octane adventure you’ve been waiting for.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are ready to redefine the world of stunts and action on the big screen. Get set for a wild, action-packed ride!