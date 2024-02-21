Four separate feature films are in the works, each focusing on one of the legendary Beatles members: John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Renowned director Sam Mendes plans to helm this ambitious project, aiming to provide a unique perspective on the band’s journey leading up to their monumental breakup in 1970. The films will intersect to narrate the captivating story of the iconic group, with full life story and music rights granted by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Expressing his excitement, Mendes shared, “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.” Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute all four films theatrically in 2027, promising innovative release strategies.

Despite the potential risk of premiering all four films in the same year, recent successes of music-themed movies like “Elvis” and “Bob Marley: One Love” underscore the genre’s growing popularity. This project joins a wave of upcoming biopics and musical legends’ stories, demonstrating a renewed fascination with the lives of iconic musicians.

Mendes, alongside his production partners Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor, aims to create a cinematic experience like no other. With the support of Apple Corps Limited, this unprecedented project seeks to offer audiences a thrilling and epic journey through the lens of each Beatles member’s perspective, providing an immersive and unparalleled insight into the celebrated band’s legacy.