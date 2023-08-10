Lebanon is wanting to ban the Barbie movie from cinemas for allegedly ‘promoting homosexuality’ and contradicting their religious values.

This comes after the film reportedly made over $1 billion dollars in the box office, breaking records and making Greta Gerwig the first woman to solo credit a billion-dollar movie.

Lebanon’s cultural minister Mohammad Mortada has said the film “promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.

They haven’t revealed an example of what scene exactly fuels their opinion of the film.

While Lebanon was the first Arab country to hold Gay Pride Week back in 2017, the topic has become of focus recently, creating tension amongst the LGBTQ+ community.

Interior Minister Bassam Malawi recently decided to ban events ‘promoting sexual perversion’, which are thought to be LGBTQ+ related events.

Margot Robbie told Attitude about the film’s aim to include people of all backgrounds.

“We wanted Barbie Land to feel incredibly inclusive. And we wanted this film to feel like everyone was welcome,” she said.