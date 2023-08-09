The dream of Australia getting its very own Disneyland could soon become a reality.

Melbourne is the city that would become the happiest place on earth should Disneyland come down under.

Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp is open to the idea and suggested that Fishermans Bend would be the perfect place to build the theme park.

“As Australia’s capital city of fun, of course we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne. We’ve even got the perfect spot for it – Fishermans Bend,” Ms Capp told the Herald Sun.

But there also is a perfect piece of land around 30 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD and just north of Geelong at Avalon Airport which would almost be the perfect place for the home of what would be the world’s seventh Disneyland.

David Fox, son of trucking giant Lindsey Fox, who is also on the Board of Directors for Avalon Airport has confirmed that an entertainment precinct is already destined for this bit of land.

“There’s an entertainment precinct that we’ve defined. I wouldn’t say (for a) Disneyland at this moment in time, but anything is possible,” Mr Fox said in March.

