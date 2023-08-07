Are you a believer? The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for volunteers to join in the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s.

9News reports that modern drone technology producing thermal images of the lake will help “search waters in a way that has never been done before.”

The renewed search for the fabled ‘Nessie’ planned for August 26 is billed as the largest search since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the loch for signs of the rumoured beast in 1972.

The story goes that local Aldie Mackay reported spotting a “water beast” in the loch, the largest body of freshwater in the United Kingdom in 1933, kicking off an enduring fascination with the monster that spawned hoaxes and hundreds of eyewitness accounts.

Volunteers will be asked to keep their eyes peeled for any breaks or other movements in the water. You never know!

Discover more mysteries and unexplained events throughout history with Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know on iHeart:

Advertisement