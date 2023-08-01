In a world of farewell tours, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons ignores any talk of slowing down.

Gibbons is fresh off a tour with his solo band, The BFG’s, but has wasted no time in diving straight into the ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd ‘The Sharp Dressed Simple Man’ currently touring across the US.

During a recent chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, the iconic singer and guitarist revealed a conversation he had with none other than the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards that keeps him from retiring.

“[Richards] said, ‘Man, if we’re lucky enough to follow the words of Muddy Waters, he said, ‘Do it until you die.’

“Of course, Muddy Waters was lucky enough to do just that. He was playing right up until the end. So we should be fortunate, I guess.”

There you have it – ZZ Top aren’t going anywhere, unless its on tour.