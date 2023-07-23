We have the perfect cure for those Monday blues!

The highly-anticipated premiere of the box office hit, ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ will air TONIGHT at 7.30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The hit documentary pays tribute to the legendary singer, taking audiences on a captivating journey from his suburban Melbourne roots, to 1960s pop stardom, personal struggle and cementing his status as ‘Australia’s Voice’.

Celebrating his remarkable career, it recognises his record-breaking album from 1986, ‘Whispering Jack’, as the highest-selling Australian album of all time.

The doco also features star-studded commentary from Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams and many more.

This one is not to be missed.

‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ premieres Monday, 24th July on Channel 7 and 7plus.

