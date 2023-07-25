He responded a few months late, but Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has answered the question: ‘Who’s Australia’s best band of all time?’

The query was posted by The Extreme Music Enthusiast back in March which included a poll naming Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Avalanches and Crowded House.

They also added a fourth option: ‘If other, please say who’.

Who’s Australia’s 🇦🇺 best band of all time??? — The Extreme Music Enthusiast (@TheExtremeMusi1) March 2, 2023

This week, instead of voting in the original poll, Flea simply listed The Birthday Party, The Bee Gees and AC/DC as his top 3 picks.

the best australian bands ever are the birthday party, the bee gees and acdc https://t.co/Ru4UKJexDC — Flea (@flea333) July 22, 2023

Other Twitter users responded with Little River Band, AC/DC, INXS, Midnight Oil, among others.

What would be your Top 3 Aussie bands of all time?