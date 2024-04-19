Journey’s Greatest Hits album has reached a milestone that no other compilation album has achieved.

The album has racked up an incredible 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in the US, matched only by Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in 2012, and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend in 2023.

Journey’s Greatest Hits first entered the Billboard 200 on December 3, 1988 and has remained a consistent favourite, thanks to popular singles including two Top 5 hits and four Top 10 hits, alongside additional fan faves such as ‘Lights,’ ‘Any Way You Want It,’ ‘Send Her My Love,’ and ‘Wheel in the Sky.’

It reached its highest position – No. 10 – on February 11, 1989, and was certified for 10 million sales in 1999.

In terms of sales, it ranks third among all greatest hits albums, trailing only behind those by the Eagles and Billy Joel.

Track list from the original issue:

A 2006 reissue of featured the addition of ‘When You Love a Woman,’ a hit from 1996’s Trial By Fire album, which reached No. 12 on the US charts.

Shortly after, the album experienced another resurgence on the charts.

In 2008, Journey’s Greatest Hits was certified 15-times platinum, which increased to 18-times platinum in January 2024.