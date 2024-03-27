The highly anticipated Splendour in the Grass music festival for 2024 has been cancelled, according to reports from the ABC.

The event, which typically takes place at the North Byron Parklands, will not proceed this year, although no specific reason has been provided for the cancellation.

Originally slated for July 2024, the three-day festival was expected to feature a diverse lineup of artists, including Australian favourites such as Kylie Minogue, G Flip, and Tones and I. Additionally, international acts like Future, Girl in Red, and Fletcher were set to perform.

Further details regarding the cancellation are yet to be disclosed, but fans and attendees can expect updates as they become available.