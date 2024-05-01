Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators surprised the crowd as they wrapped up their European tour in Paris this week by bringing out Wolfgang Van Halen to cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’.

Wolfgang’s band Mammoth WVH was the support act during the tour.

“We’re honoured that we’ve been able to tour with this next gentleman and his band,” Kennedy said while introducing Wolfgang to the stage, “’cause I think he’s one of the most talented people on the planet.”

Slash dived straight into the ‘Highway to Hell’ riff, with the rest of the band and Wolfgang jumping in. Bassist Todd Kearns took on vocals during the verses, and Kennedy and Wolfgang helped sing during the chorus. Wolfgang also delivered an epic guitar solo.

Check out the fan-shot footage below: