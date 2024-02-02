Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has made an epic return to music with his new single, ‘Turn the Lights Back On.’

Today’s release stands as Joel’s first solo endeavour in 17 years, following 2007’s ‘All My Life,’ and his second since 1993.

‘Turn The Lights Back On’ was co-written by superfan and songwriter-turned-collaborator Freddy Wexler . In a lunch meeting that was originally scheduled for 15 minutes, Freddy convinced Billy to do what he was certain he’d never do again – write and record a new song.

Hints of Joel’s return emerged on TikTok in December, where he hinted a project was in the works. Further intrigue arose when the Spotify canvas for Joel’s music featured an image with the words, “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”

Now, the wait it over, check it out here:

Despite a relatively quiet period in solo releases, Joel has maintained a strong presence in live performances – his iconic residencies at New York City’s Madison Square Garden were a standout. Last July, he announced the conclusion of his residency with the 100th performance slated for July 2024.

While Joel has sporadically treated fans to releases, such as cover songs on 1997’s “Greatest Hits Volume III” and a one-off single in 2007, ‘Turn the Lights Back On’ holds significance in his solo discography.