Two of INXS’ most sentimental tracks have become the inspiration behind a new jewellery collaboration between the band and Michael Hill.

Crafted from 100% recycled sterling silver, the Michael Hill x INXS Collection is said to be influenced by the songs ‘By My Side’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, and the individual styles of the band members.

The guitar pick pendant features INXS branding on one side and the star on the other, or you can have your chosen band member’s name and signature engraved and enamelled on the back, at no additional cost.

A dog tag-style necklace has sandblasted INXS branding on one side, and the star on the other. They also have a locket featuring the INXS logo on one side, and the lyrics ‘By My Side’ on the other, which has room to personalise.

The collection also has more classic, understated pieces including a cuff bangle inscribed with ‘Never Tear Us Apart’…

….while his-and-hers rings are engraved with ‘By My Side’.

Prices for the limited-edition collection range from $169 – $599.