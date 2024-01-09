Prepare to be amazed!

For the past two months, a clever little mouse has been secretly tidying up a man’s shed every night.

Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook was astounded when he discovered that objects he left out of place were mysteriously put back where they belonged overnight.

Determined to uncover the truth, Holbrook set up a night vision camera on his workbench, and what he captured on film was straight out of a movie.

When the sun goes down, one mouse comes out of hiding. It scurries onto a table inside the shed of 75-year-old Rodney Holbrook, and begins to tidy. This mouse is small, but it is mighty. It picks up nails, cable ties — even a screwdriver — with its tiny mouth and puts them away.… pic.twitter.com/2qDLfsmQol — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2024

This diligent rodent, affectionately named Welsh Tidy Mouse, was seen gathering clothes pegs, corks, nuts and bolts, and placing them neatly in a tray.

Even when Holbrook tried to challenge the mouse by leaving out different objects, it remained undeterred, diligently tidying everything up.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up,” exclaimed Holbrook.

“I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the mouse will tidy up throughout the night.”

So, next time you misplace something in your shed, maybe it’s the work of a furry little helper with an eye for tidiness!