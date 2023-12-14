Shane MacGowan was infamous for being a drinker, and at his funeral The Pogues singer made sure the booze was flowing.

As The Independent reported, MacGowan set aside more than $16,000 to be used as a bar tab following his wake on December 8.

According to the outlet, friends and family visited his favourite local pub, the Thatched Cottage in Nenagh, Ireland, and the late singer-songwriter picked up the tab.

One of MacGowan’s former drinking buddies divulged the information, saying €10,000 (or $16,220 in Aussie dollars) was left to the bar so everyone could have a free beer. “It was Shane’s last request,” they said.

MacGowan died on November 30 at the age of 65. His cause of death was later revealed as complications from pneumonia and viral encephalitis.

Since his death, artists have been paying tribute with social media posts and covers of The Pogues’ famous song “Fairytale of New York,’ but the best was one played at his funeral.

Led by Glen Hansard (who won an Oscar for musical ‘Once’), the rousing rendition culminated in a standing ovation.

See it here: