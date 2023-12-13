Jonesy & Amanda Jonesy & Amanda Exchange Christmas Gifts! By Jenna Benson Today What’s Christmas without some good ol’ presents? Jonesy & Amanda decided to exchange their gifts live on air, and we are still… shocked? Hear what happened, above. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Keller Brendan Jones (@jonesyandamanda) Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! christmas Christmas Gifts Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast Advertisement Latest Articles Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes To Undergo Open Heart Surgery The Beatles’ Grammy Presented To (& Rejected By) John Lennon Goes To Auction Dave Grohl Spent His Day Off During Aussie Tour Cooking BBQ For 18 Hours Strange Detail In William and Kate’s Royal Christmas Card Portrait GALLERY: An Evening With Jonesy & Amanda Advertisement