Shortly after the unveiling of the annual Christmas card from Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, featuring their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, eagle-eyed royal observers have detected an intriguing anomaly.

The social media buzz is centred around speculation of a possible Photoshop mishap in the family photo, particularly focusing on Prince Louis’ left hand, which appears to lack the middle finger. While some suggest that the five-year-old might have extended his hand or hidden his finger, the image has raised eyebrows due to its peculiar appearance.

For this year’s Christmas card, the family chose coordinated plain shirts, with William and his sons donning dark pants, and Kate and Charlotte in jeans. The black and white portrait was captured by renowned British magazine photographer Josh Shinner earlier in the year.

I have put my Detective hat on and believe I have solved the case! If you look closely, it appears that Prince Louis has simply separated his fingers, creating the illusion of a missing index finger. His thumb is completely out of view behind the arm of the chair as well, which adds to the missing finger theory.

I rest my case.

