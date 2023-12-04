Embark on a Magical Journey in Bluey’s World: Coming to Brisbane in August 2024!

A groundbreaking and immersive experience is about to make its debut, and it’s all happening in Brisbane, Queensland. “Bluey’s World”, set to open its doors in August 2024, promises an enchanting adventure for families that goes beyond the TV screen.

Imagine stepping into the Heeler family’s world with life-size sets, interactive play areas, and a mesmerising soundscape inspired by our favourite Bluey episodes. From Bluey and Bingo’s cozy bedroom to the heartwarming living room and bustling kitchen, the experience will be nothing short of magical. And don’t forget the iconic Poinciana tree in Bluey’s backyard, where fans can play beneath its shady branches.

“Bluey’s World” is set to be an immersive journey; but also it’s a celebration of the joy and authenticity that make Bluey a beloved character worldwide. Families will have the option to book birthday parties in the coolest party venue ever, ensuring a day filled with laughter and unforgettable moments.

Housed in the purpose-built, state-of-the-art ‘Northshore Pavilion,’ spanning 4000 square meters, Bluey’s World will become a jewel in Brisbane’s newest arts and entertainment precinct, Northshore. The Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, expressed her excitement, saying, “Our government has backed Bluey from the very beginning. Brisbane is at Bluey’s core, and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home.”

Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Tourism Minister, proudly called Bluey a Queensland icon, emphasising that Brisbane and the laid-back Queensland lifestyle are the perfect choice for the world debut of Bluey’s World. With embedded references to Brisbane’s landmarks and lifestyle, the world-famous Heeler family has taken global TV and streaming platforms by storm.

Bluey’s World isn’t just a treat for fans; it’s a significant win for Queensland tourism. Tourism and Events Queensland predict that the immersive experience will generate up to $18 million in visitor spending, creating a ripple effect across local businesses. Brisbane’s Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner, emphasised the impact on the local economy, saying, “We’re proud to support this world-first event, which will create local jobs and inject millions into our economy.”

Fiona Lang, General Manager at BBC Studios ANZ, shared her excitement about the launch of Bluey’s World, describing it as a celebration of the heartwarming moments that make Bluey authentically Australian. She invited fans to join this one-of-a-kind adventure, where the world of Bluey comes to life in real life.

As the producer of Bluey’s World, HVK Productions’ Andrew Kay promised that the experience, set to open in August 2024, would delight audiences of all ages. With life-size sets, interactive play, and a touch of theatre, get ready to step inside Bluey’s home and immerse yourself in the joy of this beloved TV show.

Bluey, created by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS, has become a global phenomenon. The show, broadcasting and streaming in over 60 countries, follows the adventures of Bluey, a loveable Blue Heeler dog, and her family. Bluey uses her limitless energy to create unpredictable and hilarious games that bring her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Ludo Studio expressed their excitement about collaborating with HVK Productions and BBC Studios to bring this extraordinary experience to life. Bluey’s World is not just a physical space; it’s a dream come true for fans who want to explore Bluey’s house for real in her hometown of Brisbane.

Get ready for an adventure like never before as Bluey’s World opens its doors in August 2024. Join us in celebrating the magic, heart, and humor that make Bluey an enduring favourite for both parents and kids around the world.

