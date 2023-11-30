Sydneysiders have been talking about the new Rozelle Interchange and just how confusing it is – amongst the crowds, Rebel Wilson has joined the conversation slamming the new infrastructure.

It opened on Sunday, stretches 16.6km and cost the government 4 billion dollars to create. But it has caused chaos for drivers ever since and is now being referred to as ‘spaghetti junction’, because of its confusing arrangement and signage.

The NSW government did warn people that the Rozelle Interchange could lead to up to 6 months of increased congestion, while drivers get used to the new set-up. The backlash however, wouldn’t have been expected.

Rebel Wilson – who is usually based in LA – is back home for the time being, because she’s directing a new Australian movie called ‘The Deb’.

She took to her Instagram stories, check it out:

Advertisement

Advertisement