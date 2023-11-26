The wait is over…..the most popular calendar in the world is back!

The highly anticipated 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar has just been launched and is now in its 31st year of production. The annual photoshoot brings Australia’s favourite heroes and animals together to produce the worlds most iconic calendars.

Since its launch in 1993, the calendar has donated over 3.4 million dollars to charities across Australia. The calendar’s proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past, will continue into the future. Australia’s Rural Firefighters and children suffering from Cancer will also once again benefit from donations.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is found on the walls of supporters in over 90 countries around the world. The firefighters from the calendar are in hot demand to appear on some of the most popular TV shows and magazines around the world. From Germany to Taiwan, to the US and Japan, the firefighters from the calendar use their popularity to continue the message of conservation for Australian Wildlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 25 Australian firefighters have come together for the month-long photoshoot to make this years 6 editions. Firefighters from aviation, military and urban fire services have once again produced the most talked about calendar photos for the 2024 editions of the Australian Firefighter Calendar.

Each month of the 6 different calendar editions reveals a different firefighter and their heart-warming bond with some of Australia’s most adorable animals. From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform.

Due to the popular demand of the past editions, the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal and Classic Calendars will be back. A new addition to the calendar collection for 2024 will be the ‘Hero’ Calendar. This edition depicts action shots of our handsome firefighters doing what they do best.

Australian Charities Supported

The Queensland Koala Society

Donations from this years calendars will help support this organisation that solely relies on public donations. The donation will be used to help sick and injured Koalas and get them back into their natural habitat as quickly and safely as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kids with Cancer Foundation

Kids with Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance to families from funds held in trust that have been donated by the public through direct donations, fundraisers and their lotteries. Families that find themselves in financial stress resulting from their child’s cancer diagnosis can apply to access their funds to help with bill payments.

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital (BBWH)

Conceived and launched by vets Dr Stephen Van Mil and Dr Evan Kosack, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital is a registered charity and not-for-profit. BBWH provides dedicated, expert veterinarian services to wildlife, free of charge. Their mission is to conserve, protect and ensure positive welfare outcomes for Australian wildlife through treatment, rehabilitation, research and education.

The licensed mobile veterinary hospital, affectionately named Matilda, operates from a custom-built semi-trailer, making it Australia’s largest Mobile Wildlife Hospital, and the only one of its kind in the world. Operating from its base near Byron Bay Australia, BBWH’s mobility enables it to be immediately deployed to a natural disaster to assist in the triage, assessment and treatment of injured, traumatised and displaced wildlife, anywhere in Australia.

Safe Haven Animal Rescue

Safe Haven Animal Rescue Inc (SHARI) is a not-for-profit, registered charity that operates in the South East Queensland region in Australia. They are a small group of volunteers working together to save, rehabilitate and rehome for both dogs and cats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be supporting the following organisations.

Wildcare Inc

Fauna Rescue of SA

Native Animal Rescue

CAVFA

Queensland Koala Society

Best Friends Felines

All Breed Canine Rescue Inc

Healing Hooves

Safe Haven Animal Rescue

Grab Yours Today!