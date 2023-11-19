Johnny Ruffo, the actor, and singer, passed away at 35 after a long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer.

His girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, shared a touching video montage on Instagram, showcasing their joyful moments. The caption reads, ‘A forever love.’ The video showcases their deep connection, capturing moments of holidaying, skiing, and more.

Johnny’s peaceful passing took place in a Sydney hospital, surrounded by family and Tahnee, with gratitude expressed for the support of nurses and doctors. A memorial service to celebrate Johnny’s life is scheduled for November 25 in Perth, WA.

Johnny’s battle with brain cancer began in 2017, leading to surgery and subsequent treatment. After a period of remission, the disease returned in November 2020, marking the start of a challenging journey that touched many lives.