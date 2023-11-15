Emma Heming Willis has been candid about her husband Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, emphasising the importance of speaking out.

FTD, affecting the frontal and temporal lobes, brings behavioural changes and speech issues. Emma, in her openness, acknowledged a sense of guilt due to the resources her family has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Willis (@brucewillisbw)

Despite their challenges, Emma recognised the privileges aiding Willis’s condition management. In an op-ed for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, she expressed guilt for having resources others might lack. Emma emphasised her intention to shed light on the struggles faced by families dealing with FTD, acknowledging the importance of being an advocate for those without the time, energy, or means to advocate for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Willis (@brucewillisbw)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her candidness about the family’s journey with FTD has resonated with others facing similar challenges, offering a sense of understanding and visibility. While grappling with her husband’s illness, Emma is determined to continue sharing their story to bring awareness and compassion to the countless untold stories of families affected by FTD.