Prepare to bust some ghosts and embrace the nostalgia as the Ghostbusters make a triumphant return in their latest sequel, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Sony has recently unveiled the trailer for this highly anticipated film, marking the continuation of the franchise that captured the hearts of millions worldwide.



The Ghostbusters franchise has had its share of adventures over the years, from battling supernatural forces in New York City to venturing into the heart of rural Oklahoma in the previous instalment, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” In this thrilling fifth instalment, the ghostbusting heroes are back on their home turf, and New York City is once again under the grip of paranormal chaos. A mysterious “death chill” blankets the city, transforming a serene summer into a frozen nightmare.

Paul Rudd takes the lead, assembling a unique team of Ghostbusters to confront this chilling adversary, promising an action-packed and humorous showdown in the heart of the Big Apple.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” represents the fifth instalment in this iconic franchise, following the original “Ghostbusters” in 1984, “Ghostbusters II” in 1989, the female-led “Ghostbusters” in 2016, and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in 2021. With a legacy that spans generations, the Ghostbusters continue to capture the imaginations of audiences worldwide.

Sony has scheduled the release of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” for March 29, promising fans an unforgettable return to the supernatural world of ghostbusting. To get a sneak peek at what awaits in this chilly new adventure, check out the exhilarating trailer. Get ready to rejoin the Ghostbusters as they embark on another exhilarating journey to save the day!