Director Chad Stahelski has given a major update on his adaption of the 1986 fantasy classic ‘Highlander’, which has Henry Cavill attached to play the immortal Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod.

Talking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the John Wick director reassured fans that the reboot of the classic 80s movie is still in development after it was first announced in 2021.

Stahelski also said the film will incorporate elements of the 1992 syndicated Highlander TV series, which ran for six seasons.

“Our story engages a lot of the same characters, but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows,” Stahelski said. “We’re trying to do a bit of a prequel — a setup to The Gathering — so we have room to grow the property.”

There’s still no date set for when filming might begin, but we’ll keep you updated!

In the meantime, we’ll be here reminiscing about this banger of a movie, not to mention its iconic Queen soundtrack:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hear in-depth, career-spanning conversations with the biggest movie stars and filmmakers on the planet on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: